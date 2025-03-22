New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Delhi Legislative Assembly has taken a significant step towards digital governance by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Government of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

With this development, Delhi becomes the 28th legislature to sign MoU with the Ministry for implementation of the project, marking a new chapter in its legislative functioning.

Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA & Mission Leader (NeVA); Ranjeet Singh, Secretary, Delhi Legislative Assembly; and Reetesh Singh, Principle Secretary (Law), GNCTD signed the MoU in the presence of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs; Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and Umang Narula, Secretary, MoPA.

The agreement signifies Delhi's commitment to transitioning to a paperless and more transparent legislative system, in alignment with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of "One Nation, One Application."

The NeVA platform, developed under the guidance of MoPA, aims to bring greater efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability to legislative procedures by digitizing House business, providing real-time access to documents, and enabling seamless coordination among legislators and secretariat staff.

By adopting NeVA, the Delhi Assembly will significantly reduce paper consumption, streamline workflows, and empower Members of the Legislative Assembly with digital tools for better legislative performance.

On this occasion, Umang Narula, MoPA, lauded the efforts of the Delhi Assembly and reiterated the Ministry's full support in facilitating smooth implementation, onboarding, and training of stakeholders under the NeVA initiative.

This landmark move further strengthens the nationwide momentum toward digital transformation in legislative institutions as NeVA continues to expand its footprint across the country.

The onboarding of the Delhi Assembly onto the NeVA platform marks a key milestone in the Delhi Government's 100-day agenda, underscoring its commitment to promoting tech-driven, transparent, and efficient governance. With the constitution of the new assembly, the integration of NeVA further accelerates the modernisation of legislative processes. This makes the Delhi Assembly a model for digital governance. (ANI)

