New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Delhi BJP hailed the annual budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament on Wednesday by Modi government, as "all encompassing" with special measures for each section of the society.

It's the first "Sarv Hitkari" (beneficial to all) budget of "Amrit Kaal," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a press conference.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reacting to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's charge that Delhi was meted out a "step-motherly" treatment by the Centre, tweeted: "One thing can be said that there is a lot of money earmarked for the 'aam aadmi', but not obviously for the Aam Aadmi Party."

The Delhi BJP president appealed to the Kejriwal government to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana leaving aside "political malice" and "obstinacy" for the sake of the poor.

He said the budget opened more opportunities for the youth, salaried people, pensioners, women, and the farmers.

"Modi government's budget announcement of 100 per cent mechanisation of septic tanks and drain cleaning in Delhi and across the country will be a special welfare for the sanitation workers," he said.

Increasing the income tax exemption limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh will benefit the lower middle class living in a city like Delhi, Tiwari added.

Setting up of the National Digital Library for children and youth will be of special benefit to the students. The new savings scheme announced for women will give special benefits to those belonging to the economically-weaker section and middle class, he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha told PTI that the budget was "the most lacklustre" from the Modi government.

"It seems that this budget is presented by a minority government trying to retain power. The intention of this government is only to retain power and this budget has nothing for any class," he said.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab said that even though the country has just emerged from the pandemic, the allocation for the medical sector was decreased, as well as that of the education sector.

It was "very unfortunate" that all BJP MPs were thumping desks over tax benefits to the salaried class without realising that just 50 lakh of the 135 crore people in the country pay income tax, he said.

