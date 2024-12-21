New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned the timing of the announcement of the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship by Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

The scheme was announced for the higher education of Dalit students amid the ongoing nationwide protests on the remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Ambedkar earlier in the month.

Responding to the announcement, the BJP leader asked Arvind Kejriwal, "Five years have lapsed and Delhi Sports University has not been completed...Why was this scholarship not announced in the last ten years"

"Arvind Kejriwal is a master of announcement," the BJP leader said.

"As the Delhi assembly polls are approaching, Arvind Kejriwal is remembering the poll promises. Among them, one poll promise is related to Babasaheb Ambedkar who gave a direction and charted a clear path for the nation. At least Arvind Kejriwal should not speak lies in the name of Babasaheb," the BJP MP said.

Kejriwal stated that under this scholarship scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses of Dalit students after they gain admission to top universities across the world. Government employees from the Dalit community can also avail of this scholarship.

Addressing a public event Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to ensure that no person from the Dalit community is deprived of higher education, for this, I am announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship. Now any student from the Dalit community who wants to study in top universities across the world, the Delhi government will bear their expenses after the admission of the students...This scholarship will also be applicable to government employees from the Dalit community."

He added that this scholarship is a response to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar.

"We are giving an answer to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar by announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship," he said. (ANI)

