New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said that many in Delhi are stunned that, in a case involving an indecent remark against Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the Punjab Police granted a clean chit to AAP leader Atishi Marlena without verifying the original recording.

The Delhi BJP President said that it is surprising that the incident took place in Delhi, yet Atishi Marlena filed the complaint with the Punjab Police. He stated that perhaps this was done because the Aam Aadmi Party is in power in Punjab, and within a single day, a forensic examination was conducted, and MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, was given a clean chit.

Virendra Sachdeva accused the Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government of becoming complicit in the offence by giving a clean chit to Atishi Marlena, and the people of Punjab will never forgive them.

Earlier in the day, the Jalandhar Police said the investigation was conducted in a scientific manner after an FIR was filed by Iqbal Singh, and the video clip containing Atishi's audio was downloaded from a social media platform and sent to the Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, SAS Nagar, for forensic examination.

According to the forensic report dated January 9, 2026, it has emerged that the word "Guru" was not uttered by Atishi in the audio contained in the video clips circulating on social media. The report further stated that the video was deliberately doctored and words were falsely attributed to Atishi through captions, which she never spoke.

"Vide Forensic Report dated 09-01-2026, it has emerged that the word "Guru" has not been uttered by Atishi in her audio as contained in the video clips being circulated on social media. Furthermore, there has been deliberate doctoring of the video to attribute words in the captions that were never spoken by Atishi," they clarified.

Yesterday, the Delhi Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs protested against AAP over alleged remarks by LoP Atishi on a Sikh Guru.

Then AAP MLAs entered the Assembly carrying posters and chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Kapil Mishra.

AAP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijendra Gupta regarding allegations against Atishi and the circulation of videos related to the matter.

In his letter, Ahlawat stated, "The video tweeted by Kapil Mishra is not part of the official record of the Assembly, which raises serious concerns about how he obtained the video footage. Even in the footage tweeted by him, it is clear that LoP Atishi is saying, "Then please conduct the discussion. Why have you been running away since morning? You are saying, 'respect dogs, respect dogs.' Hon'ble Speaker, please allow a discussion on this matter." (ANI)

