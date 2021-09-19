New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): With municipal corporation polls nearing in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party unit in the national capital on Sunday dismissed three MCD corporators on allegations of corruption.

Confirming the information, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tweeted, "BJP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption! We will continue to take action against those who are found involved in corruption."

The party informed, under the 'zero-tolerance policy on corruption', BJP suspended three corporators from the membership of BJP for six years.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the three councillors - Rajni Bablu Pandey from New Ashok Nagar, Pooja Madan from Mukherjee Nagar (Ward N-15) and Sanjay Thakur from Said-ul-Ajaib and dismissed them.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are slated to take place next year. (ANI)

