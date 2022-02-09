New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Accusing the AAP government of "step motherly treatment and neglect" of farmers, Delhi BJP leaders and workers sat on an "indefinite dharna" near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

The protest led by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat was also joined by farmers vowing in support of 12-point demands.

Addressing at the protest, Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal has been treating the farmers of Delhi in a "discriminatory manner".

"Farmers were promised that free electricity would be provided for irrigation, but this promise was not fulfilled. The Chief Minister also forgot the promise of allowing farmers to install tube wells for irrigation and providing electricity connections," he said,

Bidhuri reminded that the Delhi government had talked about increasing the compensation for the land to be acquired of the farmers, but no action has been taken so far.

"This compensation should be made at least Rs 10 crore per acre. The AAP government has also stopped the scheme of giving alternate residential plots to the farmers whose land is acquired. It should be started again, and Lal Dora of villages should be increased," he pointed out.

Bidhuri said that farmers are demanding that subsidies should be given on agricultural machinery, fertilizers, and tractors as given in other states.

"The tractor is considered a commercial vehicle in Delhi. It should be kept in the category of agricultural machinery only. Apart from this, Section 81-A and Section-33 should also be removed immediately," he asserted.

The BJP leaders mentioned that one of the major problems faced by the farmers is that the names of the heirs of the deceased farmers are not being recorded in the mutation records of the revenue department.

"It is also the main demand of the farmers to give compensation of 50 thousand rupees per acre to the farmers whose crops have been destroyed due to the recent rains," he said.

Reminding that Kejriwal has announced that 50 per cent of the MSP is being paid separately to the farmers of Delhi, the BJP leader claimed that this amount has not been given so far.

"400 crores should be paid from 2018 till now," he said.

Bidhuri said that the farmers of Delhi have put their demands many times in front of the Kejriwal government, but all went in vain.

