New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi BJP workers staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise scam.

During the protest, police used water canons against BJP workers, who were trying to overpass the barricades.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhur, Kapil Mishra and Shazia Ilmi were present at the protest site.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "The kind of statement the High Court made yesterday, never before such remark was made against any CM by any court...After that Arvind Kejriwal should leave the chair; the High Court said that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is involved in corruption and also stated that by hiding behind the CM's position, he wanted to escape from the probe which cannot happen..."

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign from the position of CM, a government cannot be run from jail as the protocols of jail do not allow that. If Arvind Kejriwal does not accord his resignation letter, then the law will take its own course."

The protest comes a day after Kejriwal's plea against his arrest was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Court dismissed the plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to increase the number of legal meetings with his lawyers from two to five times a week.

Through the plea, Kejriwal stated that as he is facing multiple FIRs in various states, a lot of legal work takes place and hence the number of meetings should be increased.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Wednesday passed the order and decided to dismiss it. Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain appearing for respondent authorities opposed the application stating that the applicant is seeking legal meetings five times in a week and is clearly against the Jail Manual.

According to the manual, only one legal meeting is allowed in a week and in special circumstances two meetings may be allowed. This applicant is already getting two legal meetings.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in relation to the excise policy case. The trial court on April 1, sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, 2024. ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. (ANI)

