Karwar, April 10: In a remarkable yet concerning display of devotion, Arun Varnekar, a resident of Karwar city in Karnataka, recently made a startling sacrifice to seek blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and a "third term". Varnekar, a fervent supporter of PM Modi, decided to offer a unique offering to Goddess Kali by chopping off his left forefinger. Varnekar intended to draw blood as an offering for the deity. However, the act resulted in an unintended consequence as he accidentally severed a part of his finger with a machete.

As per a report by the Times of India, despite the unforeseen outcome, Varnekar considered the incident as an offering to Goddess Kali, reinforcing his unwavering faith in PM Modi's leadership. Following this drastic act of devotion, he inscribed messages in blood on his walls, beseeching Goddess Kali to protect "Modi baba" and proclaiming his belief in PM Modi's greatness, stating, "Modi baba sabse mahan." Varnekar's extreme devotion to PM Modi is evident from his previous actions, such as building a shrine dedicated to the Prime Minister in his home and conducting regular prayers in his honour. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Chennai, People Gather in Large Numbers to Witness Event (Watch Video).

A former Mumbai film industry worker, Varnekar relocated to Karwar to care for his elderly mother, where he continues to support PM Modi fervently. The incident drew attention for its unusual nature, prompting varied reactions from observers. While some, like Jagadish Naik, a BJP worker, expressed concern over Varnekar's actions, labelling them as "madness," others, like Nanda Kishore, a local BJP leader, appealed to youngsters to express their support for PM Modi in more socially acceptable ways. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Ireland Prime Minister Simon Harris, Says Looking Forward to Strengthen Indo-Irish Bilateral Partnership.

This is not the first time Varnekar has resorted to extreme measures to demonstrate his devotion to PM Modi. In the 2019 elections, he attempted a similar sacrifice, albeit unsuccessfully. Despite some quarters' scepticism and cautionary remarks, Varnekar's actions reflect his profound belief in PM Modi's leadership and his fervent desire for the nation's progress under Modi's governance.

