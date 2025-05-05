New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday launched Jan Seva Camps at their respective constituencies to assist senior citizens aged 70 and above in availing benefits under government health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.

In a post on social media platform X, Verma said, “To ensure that every citizen of the Delhi Assembly benefits from government schemes, I have organised a Jan Seva Camp at my residence from today till May 20. Many needy people have already availed the benefits of various schemes.”

“Today, I am very happy to see the smiles on the faces of our elders as their Ayushman cards have been issued. I urge everyone to spread awareness about this camp so that no one is left out,” he added.

Adarsh Nagar MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia said the camp was especially focused on eliminating procedural delays and providing critical support to senior citizens under the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vay Vandana schemes.

“These schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vay Vandana, provide critical support to citizens aged 70 and above. We want to make sure they do not face unnecessary difficulties in accessing what is rightfully theirs,” he said.

Bhatia said the camp reflects the BJP's commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and called on the public to help spread information about the ongoing drive.

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely echoed the sentiment, saying, “Serving the elderly is our resolution. The responsibility of ensuring their dignity and well-being is now ours.”

He added that the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana were launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi government launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana on April 28, offering free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to senior citizens aged 70 and above.

At the launch, CM Gupta had said the scheme would benefit all eligible Delhi residents, irrespective of their financial status.

She had further said that registration under the scheme has already begun, and the only requirements are that the individual must be a Delhi resident and possess an Aadhaar card.

The scheme has enrolled over 100 hospitals in the city, and more than 30,000 citizens have already registered for cashless treatment, marking a significant step in senior citizen welfare, she said.

