New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

For the first time since the BJP had formed the government in the national capital earlier this year, the Prime Minister will be meeting with all the BJP MLAs of Delhi.

This meeting came following the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led NDA government at the centre and 100 Days of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government in the national union territory.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht expressed enthusiasm about the meeting and noted the past 11 years under the Modi government as a transformative 'golden period' for India.

"The BJP government at the Centre has completed 11 years, so we will congratulate him. The way the work has been done, it has been a golden period; we should thank him," Bisht said.

BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya, who represents North West Delhi, shared insights into the anticipated discussions, highlighting previous engagement with the Prime Minister on electoral strategies and crediting the BJP's win in Delhi to the 'Modi pattern' of voting.

"Today, we will know what vision he will give for Delhi. When all the BJP MPs went to meet PM Modi after winning the elections, we did not have a government in Delhi at that time, so PM Modi asked us what the results would be in the upcoming elections. The PM had asked me how many assembly seats we had won. I said we won 9 out of 10. He asked what would happen in the elections; I said we would win seven assembly seats. He asked, 'Why seven?' I said people vote on different patterns in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. But Delhi voted on the Modi pattern and after 27 years, the BJP formed the government in Delhi," he stated.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi and in 2025, they formed their government here after 27 years. The BJP won 48 seats out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in a historic mandate, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. (ANI)

