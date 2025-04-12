New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva distributed food on Saturday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

He extended his wishes to the people, further stating that Lord Hanuman was the symbol of service, strength and devotion.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "My best wishes to all on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Hanuman ji is the symbol of service, strength and devotion, and hence, all the BJP workers are doing service in the entire Delhi..."

The BJP President also took to social media X and wrote two words on his deed.

"Today, I participated in the grand Hanuman Jayanti Mahotsav program organized by the Hauj Khas Village Welfare and Development Association at the Shri Hanuman Temple located in Hauz Khas village, rural Delhi, and paid obeisance at the feet of Lord Shri Hanuman and wished everyone a happy, great festival. By participating in this unique event of devotion, enthusiasm and unity, we gained new energy towards religion, culture and society," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and offered prayers at Sankat Mochan Dham, Siddh Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh.

"All over the country, people are excited and celebrating Hanuman Jayanti. From Ram Navami to Hanuman Jayanti, the people are organising events. I am fortunate that today, as Chief Minister of Delhi, I stand with you in your happiness and sorrow and Baba's (Hanumanji) grace. Together, we have to make Delhi a better city. We will continue to do this work. With the blessings of Narendra Modi ji, Delhi will move forward. My best congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," Rekha Gupta told reporters.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March or April. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world fast and offer puja to the deity. They also chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of Prasad.

