New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation's decision to implement a week-long odd-even scheme in the city after Diwali to curb vehicular pollution, saying the government was punishing people for its failure to check air pollution.

The effectiveness of the odd-even scheme was not backed by any research and it was being implemented by the Kejriwal government as a "publicity stunt", charged Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20 as a measure to combat air pollution. He said any decision to extend the scheme further will be taken after November 20.

Both the odd-even scheme and the ongoing 'red light on engine off' drive lack any scientific data to support their effectiveness, Sachdeva claimed, adding, "By bringing the odd-even scheme, the Kejriwal government is punishing Delhiites for its failure to curb pollution.

Whenever this scheme was implemented in the past years, Delhi did not experience any qualitative improvement in air quality. Instead of going for such a "gimmick", it would be better if the chief minister worked to stop stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab and make roads in Delhi dust-free, he added.

