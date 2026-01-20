Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday told US President Donald Trump that he was willing to find a way forward on the Greenland issue, while praising him for "what he has accomplished in Syria."

The message by Rutte was shared by the US president on the social media platform Truth Social. In the message, Rutte said he would use his media engagements to highlight Trump's work in Gaza and Ukraine.

The message in full read: "Mr. President, dear Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you. Yours, Mark."

Trump also had a telephonic conversation with Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos earlier in the day.

He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large.

The US President shared the details of the conversation in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

He said, "I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that, everyone agrees!"

Trump reiterated his commitment to ensuring global peace through strength and claimed that the United States is the most powerful country due to the "rebuilding" he accomplished during his first term as President.

He said, "The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World -- And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!" (ANI)

