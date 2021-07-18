New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Minister of State of Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, along with Delhi BJP leaders and workers, staged a protest here on Sunday over "objectionable and deplorable" comments allegedly made by AAP spokesperson Uma Sisodia against the people of Uttarakhand.

The protesters agitating outside the AAP headquarters here demanded immediate removal of the party spokesperson.

Bhatt, a Lok Sabha MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency, said the Aam Aadmi Party should "sack" Sisodia.

Delhi BJP media head Navin Kumar said Sisodia while speaking with a news channel compared the people of Uttarakhand with "dogs", which was highly condemnable.

"Uttarakhand is known as the land of the bravehearts where there are soldiers from every household. Sisodia's comment is highly condemnable," Bhatt said during the protest.

Arjun Singh Rana, the president of BJP Parvitya Prakosth, said their agitation will continue till the time Sisodia is not removed from the post.

Meanwhile, the AAP Uttarakhand wing on Sunday staged a protest outside the BJP head office here after some BJP leaders allegedly used demeaning language for environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand for giving Bharat Ratna to the late environmentalist led to a war of words between him and some BJP leaders on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)