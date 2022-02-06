New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Sunday symbolically "sealed" a liquor shop situated near a temple in Moti Nagar by putting a lock on the premises and demanded that the Kejriwal government shut all "illegal" liquor vends in the national capital.

This comes two days after the state unit of BJP threatened to seal liquor vends situated in residential areas, near schools and religious places if the Arvind Kejriwal government fails to shut down these shops within the next 48 hours.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Mumbai to Attend the Last Rites of Late Singer.

Addressing the media in front of the liquor shop in west Delhi, BJP's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "supporting the liquor mafia".

"I want to tell Kejriwal that he should shut all the liquor shops that he has opened to benefit liquor mafia immediately," he said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu Hails Charanjit Singh Channi's Elevation As Congress CM Candidate, Says 'Never Lived for Any Post'.

"If you will not take any action, the BJP workers and leaders would seal these shops situated near residential areas, religious places, schools," he warned.

The BJP claimed that the shop was "sealed" because it is situated near a temple.

Gupta also accused Kejriwal of not sticking to his promises of not allowing any new liquor shops in Delhi.

"Kejriwal ji, you had said seven years ago in Swaraj's book that no liquor shop will open, I want to ask you whether the views you wrote seven years ago have changed after coming to power?" he asked.

The BJP leaders said that they have also urged the local municipal body to seal such shops.

Last year, the Kejriwal Government had announced a new excise policy which came into force in November, following which new shops were set.

The Delhi BJP, which is in power in the three civic bodies – north, east and south – had been opposing the policy, alleging that the liquor shops have been opened in violation of norms.

Municipalities have also launched a crackdown on liquor shops, which they said were set up “illegally”.

Last month, three municipal corporations in the national capital sealed 24 liquor shops till December 31 for violating civic norms. The corporations have also served notices to 113 such establishments for violating municipal laws or the master plan 2021.

Under the new excise policy, the liquor business in the city was completely handed over to private players wherein they can open 849 spacious and swanky vends in 32 zones having an area of at least 500 square metres.

Such outlets will also allow the walk-in facility to consumers where they can choose the alcohol brand of their choice as they do at shopping malls.

On Friday, addressing a virtual rally organised by the Delhi BJP, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani slammed the new excise policy, saying it was shocking that liquor vends were opened near schools and religious places in Delhi.

"The leader, who talked of Swaraj and wrote in his book about picketing liquor shops and shutting them down, was now exploring opportunities to open liquor shops in each ward," she had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)