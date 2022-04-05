New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit on Tuesday welcomed the passing of Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022, saying it will spur development of the city and benefit employees of the civic bodies.

However, the Delhi Congress slammed the BJP, saying the Bill passed by Rajya Sabha failed to address the core issue of fund crisis faced by the corporations.

"The municipal corporations needed funds not unification. The Union Home minister admitted that the municipal corporations were facing financial crunch yet failed to answer how it will be addressed," Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.

The Parliament on Tuesday passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 to unify three civic bodies in the capital, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod through a voice vote after negating all amendments sought by the opposition.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the unification will strengthen the civic bodies and their employees will get their salaries and other allowances on time.

"The unified corporation will help in developing a better Delhi with delivery of quality civic services like health, primary education and sanitation to the people here. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this move," Gupta said.

The BJP has been ruling the three municipal corporations in the city since 2007.

The Delhi Congress president said the Bill for the merger of the municipal corporations passed by Rajya Sabha was silent on tackling the fund crunch.

"During the discussion in Parliament over the Bill, it became clear that the corporations were facing financial crunch and Delhi government held back funds. But, the question still exists as to who will provide funds to the unified civic body for development works," Kumar said.

Kumar alleged that the decision to merge the municipal corporations by the BJP was a "ploy" to delay the elections of the civic bodies that were due this month.

The State Election Commission which conducts the civic body polls in Delhi, had deferred announcement of poll dates last month, saying that it had received a communication from the Centre desiring reorganisation of the civic bodies.

The Bill passed by Rajya Sabha brings down the number of existing wards (272) in three corporations to 250 and provides for appointment of a special officer to run them till the first meeting of an elected House of unified Delhi Municipal Corporation.

