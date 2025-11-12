Faridabad, November 12: Faridabad Police on Wednesday refuted the claim that the i20 car in which an explosion occurred in front of the Red Fort in Delhi had been at Al-Falah University, Daurala, for the past 10 to 11 days, where Dr Muzammil was working as a physician. The claim made rounds on social media, after which the police said that they do not officially confirm the news.

"Some media channels and social media platforms are broadcasting news that the suspicious i20 car in which an explosion occurred in front of the Red Fort in Delhi had been at Al-Falah University, Daurala, for the past 10/11 days. The Faridabad police does not officially confirm this and refutes this news," Faridabad Police said on X. Delhi Blast: Red Fort Blast Linked to Faridabad Terror Module of Jaish-E-Mohammed Busted by Security Forces, Say Sources.

Team of Haryana Police Leaves From Al-Falah University in Faridabad’s Dhouj

#WATCH | Haryana: A team of Haryana Police leaves from Al-Falah University in Faridabad's Dhouj, where arrested Dr Muzammil used to teach. 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, assault rifle and other ammunition were recovered by J&K Police during an investigation in Faridabad… pic.twitter.com/P8wiCVX0X6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

The police and investigation agencies are probing a "transnational terror module," establishing a link between the seized explosives in Faridabad and the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed the lives of eight people. Amid speculation of such a link, the false claim made rounds on social media as Dr Muzammil, who was working as a physician at the Al-Falah University, was arrested after the recovery of 360 kgs of explosives in Faridabad.

Earlier today, security forces checked security arrangements with the K-9 squad, where a blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort on November 10. Security agencies are probing the matter extensively. Since the blast, security forces from different states have arrested seven people who are allegedly part of a "transnational terror module," while also seizing thousands of kilograms of explosives, detonators, timers and other bomb-making equipment. Delhi Blast: Full List of Victims of Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station Released, Check Here.

Multiple people were arrested in Faridabad earlier. Later on, some people in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested a few days before the blast took place. According to the police, Dr Umar, who was allegedly driving the car in which the Red Fort explosion occurred, was also a member of the module. He allegedly hurried the plans for the blast after the module was busted. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) is investigating the incident.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)