Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast near historic Red Fort which killed atleast 12, Delhi police and security agencies have zeroed in atleast 4 doctors till now who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across the country as part of a terror module.

Till now, atleast 3 doctors, including 1 woman are among the a total of 8 people who are allegedly responsible for the blast near Red Fort. Dr Umar Nabi, an accused, was also identified as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here's All You Need to Know.

All three doctors are currently arrested, while Dr Umar died in the car blast. Officials have said that all the arrested are part of a recently busted up "transnational terror module," comprising of various professionals, including doctors, cleric, and businessmen.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials have said that the blast was likely part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out attacks on multiple locations. Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at Red Fort, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, while looking out for any more vehicles involved.

Also Read | Mumbai: Former Australian Minister Andrew Robb Collapses During Maritime Exhibition at NESCO Centre, Rescued by Police.

Following a slew of arrests, officials had recovered various arms and explosives from the locations connected with the people, with thousands of kilograms of explosive materials, including 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser being found for allegedly bomb making purposes.

Dr Umar, who was driving the explosion car near historic Red Fort, used to live in Al-Falah Medical College. According to Delhi police, he had travelled through several areas of Delhi before reaching near the Red Fort complex on November 10. From the South East district, he went to the East District, then to the Central District's Ring Road.

Another doctor, Muzammil Ganai (alias Musaib) is allegedly connected with Dr Umar. Investigation agencies have found diaries, allegedly belong to Nabi and Ganai which contained information about the blasts planned, pointing to a well-planned conspiracy.

The diaries mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period. The diaries carried code words which investigators are now piecing together. The agencies are also looking into whether different vehicles were being prepared for the blasts.

Ganai is a former student of Al Falah Hospital and police had earlier found more than 300 kilograms of explosives from Ganai's rented home.

The third accused, Dr Abdul Rather, was also arrested in connection with the alleged terror operation. A graduate of Srinagar's Government Medical College in 2018, Rather had met with Umar and Muzammil while in college, according to investigative agencies.

The fourth accused doctor, Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested earlier in connection with the module. Multiple arms and explosives were also found to be connected to her. Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also detained another Doctor-Arif from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, officials said.

In connection with the ongoing probe, Faridabad Police had earlier detained a man identified as Faheem, who allegedly parked the red Ford EcoSport linked to the blast in the Khandwali area, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the deadly car blast, searching for a Brezza vehicle, which is believed to be linked to the prime accused Dr Umar Un Nabi.

Four other people have been arrested in connection with the blast which killed atleast 12 people near Red Fort. The accused identified are Arif Nisar Dar, a resident of J-K's Nowgam; Irfan Ahmad, a cleric at a J-K mosque in Shopian; Yasir Ul Ashraf, Nowgam resident who runs a business; Zameer Ahmad Ahanger (alias Mutlasha), a resident of Ganderbal.

Investigative agencies till now have found massive consignment of explosives weighing thousands of kilograms, and have successfully prevented large scale terror attacks being carried out in the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)