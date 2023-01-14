New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): After questioning the two arrested terror suspects, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday recovered a body that was chopped into three pieces from the Bhalswa drain in north Delhi.

Incidentally, the recovery was made near the house of the two accused, Naushad and Jagjit Singh, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Has Expressed Grief on the Death of a Woman & Announced an … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Delhi Police informed that they are identifying the deceased.

"Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a dead body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh (arrested under UAPA) told the police. The deceased is being identified," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Rs 10,000 Per Year as Apparel Allowance for Inmates of Old Age Homes, Orphanages.

The officials also confirmed that the two accused had made the video of the deceased victim, and shared a video of the killing with their handler.

The Special cell of the Delhi police arrested the two -- identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) -- on Thursday. They were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days.

Amid the interrogation of the suspects, the police said they carried out a raid at their rented house at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy police station limits on Friday, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and recovered the hand grenades. The police also recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from the suspects.

Further, Delhi Police said it has information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the city police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is also associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu & Kashmir.

He has been a life convict in two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

According to sources, it is alleged that the suspects killed a person in the house and shared a video of the killing with their handler. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)