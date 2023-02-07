Jodhpur, Feb 7 (PTI) An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi on Tuesday made an emergency landing here in Rajasthan after a 60-year-old woman passenger fell ill -- and was later declared brought dead by a local hospital.

Her son said she was rushed to the hospital on landing, but it declared her brought dead.

The aircraft made the emergency landing around 10:30 am and a medical team took her to the hospital, officials said.

The woman's son Meer Muzaffar said he and his 60-year-old mother, Misra, were in Saudi Arabia on religious visit.

He said they had boarded the flight for Delhi, and later were to change for a connecting flight to Kashmir. "My mother complained of pain in her chest. I immediately informed the crew and it decided to go for an emergency landing in Jodhpur," he said.

A source in the hospital said: "The woman had a cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead. We conducted legal formalities and arranged a transport for her son so that he could take her body home by road."

The flight was at the airport for over an hour and then left for Delhi, the officials said.

