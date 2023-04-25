Gurugram, Apr 25 (PTI) One is unlucky enough to have been trapped in a 'sextortion' crime once, but to walk into the same trap, laid by the same people, is indeed the stuff that nightmares are made of.

A Delhi-based businessman became such a rare victim, falling prey to the same set of people — twice.

It first happened after he met a woman named Pinki Tomar in Gurugram's 32nd milestone. She took his number and called him up for a meeting.

"When I met her, she took me to her home in Sector 15 where she offered me a drink laced with sedatives, consuming which I fell unconscious. I woke up naked. She told me that she had made a video of mine which she would post online if I did not give into her demands," he said.

The next day, Pinki called the victim to the 32nd milestone again and introduced him to her husband Tarun and one other man, who demanded a Creta (an SUV car). Fearing, the man also gave them Rs 50 lakh, diamond jewellery along with some other valuable items, the complainant told police.

"However, the accused continued to blackmail me. On April 11, Pinki again called me to her place, offered me a sweet laced with drugs and made another video of mine after I fell unconcsious. This time the trio demanded Rs 30 lakh and even threatened to kill me. But as I had already lost a lot of money, I decided to move to police," he added.

An FIR was registered against Pinki Tomar, Tarun and Prithvipal Singh under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the civil line police station on Tuesday.

"The accused are absconding and we are conducting raids to nab them. They will be arrested as soon as possible," said Inspector Poonam Hooda, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Line Police Station.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) all India data, there were 11,288 cases of extortion and blackmailing in 2021, occurring at a crime rate of 0.8 – less than 1 per lakh population.

