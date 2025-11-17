By Dhiraj Beniwal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): While seeking 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali, the National Investigation Agency said that he arranged a safe house for Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi.

Also Read | AI Tools and Advanced Scientific Research To Play Key Role in Ganga Rejuvenation, Says National Mission D-G at 67th NMCG Executive Committee Meeting.

It is also alleged that he assisted him in preparing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was used in the blast near the Red Fort. After hearing the submissions, the court granted NIA 10 days' custody of Amir.

Principal District and Session judge Anju Bajaj Chandana heard the submissions on behalf of NIA in a closed court room hearing.

Also Read | Did COAS Upendra Dwivedi Say 50% Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India Under Orders From the Central Government? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

As per the source, the NIA has alleged that the accused was associated with the deceased accused and involved in the Conspiracy of terror activities with him.

It was also submitted that Amir Rashid Ali also arranged a safe house for the deceased Umar Un Nabi and was involved in the terror activities with Umar Un Nabi, done with precision and intensity to cause panic and alarm in the minds of the public.

The NIA also said that Amir's custody is required as he is to be taken to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the case.

The NIA said that the accused Amir is found to be involved in a terror act against the unity, security, and sovereignty of India. He has been found to have been engaged in providing logistical support and procurement to the deceased accused, Umar Nabi.

The NIA has registered a case under sections of murder, terror activities, etc, of BNS and UAPA.

Amir Rashid Ali was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court on Monday morning.

The NIA moved an application seeking a 10-day remand, which was granted by the court.

A deadly blast took place on November 10, near the Red Fort and the metro station gate.

NIA is investigating the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)