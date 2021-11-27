Car overturned at the RTR flyover in Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A car overturned due to overspeeding at Delhi's RTR flyover in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"A car overturned due to overspeeding at the RTR flyover early this morning. Driver hospitalised," informed the police.

