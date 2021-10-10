New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two police personnel posted at Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police Station for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another police officer who is accused of raping a woman constable.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrested accused are a male assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a female sub-inspector (SI) and they were arrested late night on Saturday.

"They were arrested for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another male SI who is accused of raping a woman constable," the police said.

"The arrested female SI was investigating the rape case of the woman constable," it added.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

