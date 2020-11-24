New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The office of the chief electoral officer in Delhi has been running an awareness campaign for voters through social media in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.

The official accounts of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram being maintained by the office of Delhi chief electoral officer will be used for the purpose.

An official said the accounts were not so active earlier as they used to mainly do street theatre or visit schools to spread awareness among students.

Special Summary Revision-2021 from November 16-December 15 will be carried out in accordance with the schedule prescribed by the Election Commission, it said.

"The primary objective of the SSR 2021 is to include newly eligible voters who have completed or will be completing age of 18 on or before January 1, 2021. The other objective for the SSR 2021 is to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll," the statement said.

The accounts are being personally monitored by the Delhi chief electoral officer.

The social media activities include daily new creative or design on SSR 2021, regular uploading of all campaign activities on DEO accounts, account creation at each AC voter centre level and their close monitoring, uploading of all-important circulars or activities on the account, the statement said.

The social media accounts are being checked daily in morning and evening. If any grievance pertaining to Delhi CEO is posted, it is immediately sent in the WhatsApp group of ERO & CEO officers group, it said.

The officer concerned is directed to redress the grievance and do needful. As the complaint is closed, the reply is uploaded on the social media account. A separate mail id created for correspondence with district official, it stated.

If complaint is of other state, it is forwarded to social media account of other state and the person is also informed via social media message that their grievances have been forwarded, the statement said, adding that a daily report was generated. PTI

