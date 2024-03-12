New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has ordered "compulsory retirement" of two DASS cadre officers for alleged "gross misconduct", officials said on Tuesday.

Separate orders were issued by the chief secretary on March 8 under the provisions of Central Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, for compulsory retirement of the accused officers, they said.

Also Read | Citizenship Under CAA: From Application to Certificate, Here's a Ready Reckoner.

The accused officers, Grade- I Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS), were charged with committing "gross misconduct" working as inspector (enforcement) of the Food and Supplies department in 2012.

They were accused of "unauthorised" inspection of a business premises in Karol Bagh on August 24, 2012, officials said.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Case: Complying With Supreme Court's Directions, SBI Submit Details of Electoral Bonds to Election Commission of India.

Common proceedings against the two officers were decided by the chief secretary, who is competent disciplinary authority, under Rule 18 of the CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965, in 2021.

The officers in their written statements and representations had refused the charges levelled against them.

A case was registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged unauthorised inspection and demand of bribe on October 15, 2012.

The separate orders issued by the chief secretary said that penalty of "compulsory retirement" was imposed on the accused officers under Rule 11 of the CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965, after considering an enquiry report, their representations and all documents of the matter. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)