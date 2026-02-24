When Jaw Pain Speaks, Are We Listening? The Silent Rise of TMJ Disorders in Urban India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: For years, a professional in their thirties woke each morning with a dull ache near the ear -- a discomfort that crept in while chewing, lingered through conversations, and quietly shaped daily routines. Like many living in fast-moving cities, the pain was explained away as stress, long work hours, or "just one of those things."

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Doctor Attempts Suicide in Dombivili, Consumes 10 Beers and 45 Sleeping Pills After Domestic Dispute With Wife; Survives.

Across urban India, countless individuals are making similar quiet adjustments -- avoiding certain foods, limiting jaw movement, or living with persistent discomfort -- often without realising that the source may lie in a small but complex joint that rarely receives attention until it begins to fail.

Temporomandibular joint disorders, once considered relatively uncommon, are increasingly recognised as a significant yet under-appreciated contributor to chronic facial pain, functional limitation, and reduced quality of life. Epidemiological studies suggest that roughly 5% to 12% of adults experience clinically meaningful symptoms, with modern lifestyle factors such as chronic stress, disrupted sleep, and prolonged screen exposure likely playing a role.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Introduce Mandatory SIM Binding in India, New 'Liquid Glass' Interface for iOS Beta Users Spotted.

"Jaw pain is frequently normalised, which can delay timely evaluation," says Dr. Tofiq Bohra, oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a focused practice in TMJ disorders and minimally invasive joint procedures. "Early recognition often allows us to intervene before symptoms become more disabling."

A Patient Story That Reflects a Larger Pattern

Several years ago, a patient sought consultation after living with unresolved jaw symptoms for more than a decade. For nearly 12 years, the individual experienced recurring pain, clicking sounds, and progressive restriction in mouth opening. Different explanations were offered over time -- dental sensitivity, muscle fatigue, stress -- yet the symptoms persisted, quietly reshaping daily habits and eroding confidence in finding answers.

By the time the patient met Dr. Tofiq Bohra, simple activities such as eating comfortably or speaking for extended periods had become difficult. The emotional weight of years without clarity was evident.

"There was a sense of exhaustion that often accompanies long diagnostic journeys," recalls Dr. Tofiq Bohra. "Patients sometimes adapt to discomfort rather than question why it persists."

Further evaluation revealed synovial chondromatosis -- a rare joint condition characterised by the formation of small cartilaginous nodules within the joint lining, which can interfere with movement and cause inflammation. Although uncommon, it serves as a reminder that persistent symptoms can occasionally reflect underlying structural pathology.

The condition was managed using TMJ arthroscopy, a minimally invasive technique that allows direct visualisation and treatment within the joint through small access points. Arthroscopic management of synovial chondromatosis remains relatively infrequently documented in India, highlighting the importance of specialised assessment in selected cases.

"The improvement following treatment extended beyond physical relief," says Dr. Tofiq Bohra. "It underscored the importance of timely recognition and thoughtful evaluation."

Understanding Why TMJ Disorders Are Increasingly Recognised

The modern urban environment places unique demands on both body and mind. Long hours at screens, high cognitive workloads, irregular sleep patterns, and chronic stress can contribute to muscle tension and habits such as clenching or grinding, which in turn place strain on the jaw joint. Over time, these factors may contribute to inflammation or functional disturbance.

Because symptoms often overlap with dental or ear conditions, individuals may seek care from multiple providers before receiving a comprehensive evaluation.

"TMJ disorders are multifactorial, and each patient's experience is unique," explains - Dr. Tofiq Bohra. "Understanding contributing factors helps guide appropriate management."

From Conservative Care to Minimally Access Surgery

Management typically begins with conservative approaches such as physiotherapy, splint therapy, lifestyle modification, and medications aimed at reducing inflammation and muscle tension. Many patients experience meaningful improvement with these measures.

However, when symptoms persist or function remains limited, further evaluation is warranted.

"If conservative management is not providing adequate relief, consultation with a TMJ Arthroscopist can help determine whether minimally accessed surgical options may be beneficial," advises Dr. Tofiq Bohra.

"Arthroscopy allows both diagnosis and treatment while minimising disruption to surrounding tissues."

Minimally invasive techniques can address joint inflammation, adhesions, internal derangements, and selected structural conditions, often allowing recovery with less postoperative discomfort compared to more extensive procedures.

The Importance of Listening to Persistent Symptoms

One of the challenges in TMJ care is that symptoms often fluctuate, leading individuals to postpone evaluation until discomfort becomes more pronounced. Increasing awareness of early signs -- persistent jaw pain, joint noises, locking, difficulty opening the mouth, or headaches around the temples -- may help individuals seek timely care.

"Persistent symptoms deserve careful attention," notes Dr. Tofiq Bohra. "Early evaluation can help patients better understand their condition and explore appropriate options."

Looking Ahead

As conversations around lifestyle-related health conditions continue to evolve, TMJ disorders merit greater recognition within the broader discussion of chronic pain and functional wellbeing. The intersection of stress, behaviour, and joint health makes this an area where awareness can have meaningful impact.

The experiences of patients who spend years navigating unexplained symptoms remind us that even subtle discomfort can signal deeper issues. With thoughtful evaluation, advances in minimally invasive care, and growing awareness, there is an opportunity to shorten the path from symptom onset to effective management -- ensuring that when jaw pain speaks, it is heard.

About Tofiq Bohra

Dr. Tofiq Bohra is an Indian Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon known for his work in TMJ disorders, TMJ arthroscopy, facial trauma, and advanced jaw surgery. He has completed fellowships in Cleft and Craniofacial Surgery, TMJ Arthroscopy and Total TMJ Replacement at the University of Maryland, USA, and Pain Medicine and Interventional Pain Management from the British Pain Society. With additional training through an MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management, Dr. Tofiq Bohra combines surgical expertise with a systems approach to patient care. His clinical focus includes minimally invasive TMJ treatment, complex maxillofacial conditions, and comprehensive facial rehabilitation. He is committed to advancing awareness and evidence-based management of jaw joint disorders in India.

Website - https://jawsurgeryindia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)