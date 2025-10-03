New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A violent clash broke out between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Friday during a 'Visarjan Shobha Yatra' organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami, following the nine-day Navratri celebrations.

According to JNUSU Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a symbolic 'Ravan Dahan' at Sabarmati, targeting what they described as "Naxal-like forces."

Also Read | West Bengal Road Accident: Speeding Car Kills 3, Injures 7 Others in Jalpaiguri.

Meena claimed that effigies and photos of individuals with alleged Naxal ideologies, including Afzal Guru, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, G Sai Baba, and Charu Majumdar, were burned during the event.

"Today, on Vijayadashami, JNUSU had given a call that we would perform the 'dahan' of Naxal-like Ravan, of naxal forces. The nine-day Durga Puja of Navratri is also observed at JNU. Immersion of the idol is done on Vijayadashami. So, a 'Shobha Yatra' was also being taken out. First, 'Ravan Dahan' was done at Sabarmati with photos of all Naxal leaders, and those with Naxal ideology like Afzal Guru, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, G Sai Baba, Charu Majumdar," he said.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej's Music Video 'Be the Change' Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

He further stated that while the 'Shobha Yatra' was being carried out across the campus, members of Left-affiliated groups, stationed at Sabarmati Tea Point for a separate effigy-burning event, disrupted the procession by hurling shoes and slippers at participants.

"When Shobha Yatra was being taken out around the campus, Left parties were present at Sabarmati Tea Point as they had organised an effigy burning there. They want to cause disturbance in the Shobha Yatra. They had changed their venue, and then they came to Sabarmati Tea Point. When our Shobha Yatra reached there, the Leftists hurled shoes and slippers at the Shobha Yatra. Students in the Yatra suffered injuries. We will go to the Police with our complaint," he added.

On the incident, JNUSU President Nitish Kumar alleged that the clash stemmed from a provocative poster circulated by the other group, announcing a 'Ravan Dahan' that portrayed former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, known for their activism, as Ravan.

"Around 9-10 am today, a poster started circulating in our groups, where they portrayed that they are going to do 'Ravan Dahan'. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were students of this campus and who had propelled a movement to protect the citizenship of this country, were portrayed as Ravan. Resisting that, we gave a call from JNUSU that they cannot do this and that it is wrong. They are not burning the effigy of Godse. But attempts were being made to burn effigies of the Constitution and human rights defenders. Our protest was ongoing at Sabarmati Tea Point," he said.

He further added, "Meanwhile, Durga visarjan from their side was being done. They stopped their DJ for half an hour and raised slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' and Yogi ji's bulldozer justice. They then started waving slippers. We formed a human chain to stop violence. But they tried for half an hour to stoke violence there. Later, they left."(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)