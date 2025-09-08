New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Rajesh Khimji and his friend Tehseen Syed for the next 14 days. The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

They have been arrested in the CM attack case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class extended the judicial custody of both accused till September 22.

Advocate Pradeep Rana has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to represent the Delhi Police.

Rajesh Khimji was arrested by the Delhi Police after he allegedly attacked the Delhi CM during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence at Civil Lines. Rajesh Khimji is originally from Rajkot, Gujarat.

During the investigation, his friend Tehseen Syed was also arrested. Both were remanded to judicial custody after police interrogation.

A case has been registered against Khimji at the Civil Lines Police Station by the Delhi Police.

Earlier, on August 21, Rajesh Khimji was remanded to 5 days' custody. He was produced before the duty magistrate at his residence.

Before being produced before the magistrate, Rajesh was taken to Aruna Asif Ali hospital for a medical checkup. Thereafter, he was referred to the LNJP Hospital by the Aruna Asif Ali Hospital. Duty magistrate Arvind Tomar granted a five-day custody remand after hearing the submissions of the Delhi police. (ANI)

