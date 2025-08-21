New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attack case accused Rajesh Khimji was remanded to 5 days' custody. He was produced before the duty magistrate at his residence.

Before being produced before the magistrate, Rajesh was taken to Aruna Asif Ali hospital for a medical checkup. Thereafter, he was referred to the LNJP Hospital by the Aruna Asif Ali Hospital. Duty magistrate Arvind Tomar granted a five-day custody remand after hearing the submissions of the Delhi police. He is to be produced before the court after the expiry of five days of police custody.

Rajesh Khimji, originally from Rajkot, Gujarat, was arrested by Delhi police on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at her civil lines official residence. A case has been registered against Khimji at the Civil Lines Police Station by the Delhi Police.

Police took precautions as a group of lawyers belonging to a political party had gathered in the court premises before the production of Rajesh Khimji. A heavy police force was deployed to ensure his safety and security.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Gupta said that she was shocked after the attack on her, but now she's feeling better. She also remarked that this attack was a cowardly attempt on her work for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

Delhi CM shared a post on X in Hindi, writing, "The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me."

The Delhi Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their good wishes and blessings, with her post adding, "I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes." (ANI)

