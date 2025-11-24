New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and several distinguished representatives of Sikh Gurdwara Committees, attended the inaugural day of the three-day grand celebrations at the Red Fort marking the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib on Sunday.

The three-day 'Gurmat Samagam', which commenced on November 23, will conclude on November 25. The Chief Minister stated that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being commemorated across the country with deep devotion, reverence and enthusiasm.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said she felt privileged to take part in the Delhi government-organised event marking the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib at the historic Red Fort.

"I had the privilege of participating in the grand three-day event organized by the Delhi government starting today, on the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji at the Red Fort," she wrote.

Sharing details of the programme, she said, "The event features a light and sound show dedicated to the life-inspiring teachings of Guru Sahib, a heritage museum, sacred kirtan and poetry gatherings, presenting a unique confluence of faith, culture, and national pride."

The Chief Minister added that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life stands as a timeless symbol of courage in the face of tyranny, religious persecution and injustice. She said Guru Sahib was not only a revered Sikh Guru but also a guardian of universal human values.

"By sacrificing his sacred head for the protection of religion, freedom and humanity, Guru Sahib inspired the entire world that standing up for truth and justice is the supreme essence of human duty. His unparalleled sacrifice will forever remain immortal in the soul of India," she said.

Rekha Gupta added that the Red Fort stands as a witness to Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice and extended an invitation to people from all parts of Delhi and the nation to participate in the commemorative event.

"Delhi is a living witness to this immortal heritage. The sacred Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara located in Chandni Chowk constantly reminds us that protecting the faith and rights of others is true service," she said.

"In honour of this sacred heritage, this grand event is taking place on the ramparts of the Red Fort, a symbol of national pride, from where messages of religion, freedom and patriotism have reached the masses for centuries," she added.

Inviting people to join the historic occasion, the Chief Minister said such an event is witnessed only once in many centuries and urged everyone to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur and seek his blessings.

"This event is a celebration of gratitude toward the nation's soul and a collective resolve. Let us all adopt Guru Sahib's ideals in our lives. Let us always remain vigilant in protecting truth, humanity and religious freedom. You are all cordially invited with your families. Come and become witnesses to this sacred heritage," she said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom occupies a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the defence of pluralism and civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality and resilience.

Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country. (ANI)

