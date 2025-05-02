New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday visited the Majnu Ka Tila area following heavy rainfall in the city and directed officials to begin repair work on potholes and sewers to help prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season.

"Waterlogging remains a concern in several parts of Delhi due to clogged drains and damaged roads,"Gupta said.

"Officials have been instructed to promptly identify all vulnerable spots and begin necessary work, such as desilting drains and repairing or constructing roads, to avoid such issues during the monsoon," she told PTI Video.

She also said all BJP MLAs are inspecting their respective constituencies to assess and address waterlogging problems.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also inspected the Minto Bridge area and shared a video of the site. "Due to unseasonal, record rainfall, water accumulated at several locations. All four pumps at Minto Bridge were operational. A burst pipe was also found and will be repaired," he said.

He added that drain cleaning work is being carried out by various civic agencies, including the PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, and IFC.

Heavy rain, accompanied by a dust storm and strong winds, swept through Delhi early Friday morning. The downpour led to waterlogging in many areas, uprooted trees, delayed flights, and caused traffic disruptions across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the city as the city saw intense rainfall, strong winds and dust storm.

Three flights were diverted and over 200 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted operations.

