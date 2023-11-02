New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, issued directions that till the deployment of Home Guards as bus marshals is done, the current bus marshals are to be continued so that women's safety is not compromised, said a press release by the CMO.

Kejriwal has also asked to expedite the process of payments of bus marshals ahead of Diwali, said the official statement.

As per the official release, the Delhi CM also directed the Transport Minister to initiate disciplinary action against Ashish Kundra (Pr. Secretary-cum-Commissioner Transport) and Ashish Kundra Verma (Pr. Secretary Finance) who caused the delay in payment to Bus Marshals.

Kejriwal said that not only should Home Guards be deployed as Bus Marshals expeditiously, but there should be no reduction in the number of bus marshals, said the press release.

Kejriwal also assured the citizens of Delhi that the Delhi Government is unwaveringly committed towards women's safety and the betterment of every citizen, added the press release. (ANI)

