New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attended Dussehra festivities at the historical Red Fort ground here.

Speaking at the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee's 'Ravan Dahan' programme, Kejriwal wished for India to become the "best and strongest nation in the world".

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Four Terrorists Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Shopian.

He said Ramlila is very important for the people as it connects them to the culture of the country and spreads the message of Lord Rama's life.

Ramlila is the enactment of the victory of good over evil in the Hindu epic of Ramayana.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Gives Off Business As Usual Vibes, but Congress Workers Want 'Uncertainty' To End.

The chief minister also witnessed the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son, Meghnad.

Actor Prabhas of 'Baahubali' fame also attended the event.

'Ravan Dahan' programmes were organised by different Ramlila committees at the Red Fort area that drew huge crowds after a two-year lull due to the Covid pandemic. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)