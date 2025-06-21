New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations organised at the Yamuna river on Saturday, joining the students and the boat club members as part of the nationwide effort to promote Yoga. CM Gupta also reiterated the promise of cleaning the Yamuna while also hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party for ignoring the river.

"For years, Yamuna has been ignored by the governments that have been in power; they didn't do the work that should have been done. But, we are continuing our efforts to clean the river Yamuna since we assumed power in Delhi... Today, from the bank of this river, we participate in Yoga to give a message to the people of Delhi that the work is ongoing to clean the river. Soon, there will be cruises here where the boats are," the Delhi CM told reporters here.

The CM also took a sarcastic jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying that it cannot be helped if the latter associates Yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If he (Arvind Kejriwal) sees PM Modi's face in yoga, what can we do? It is possible that after seeing something in the food, he might stop eating. After seeing the BJP's government in Delhi, he left Delhi," the CM said.

Visuals from the event showed students performing Yoga right on the Yamuna river on platforms and boats, showing their flexibility and their knowledge of Yoga.

Multiple other party leaders, including Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, attended the Yoga Day celebrations at the banks of the Yamuna.

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Earlier, PM Modi took part in the celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

According to a United Nations statement, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. (ANI)

