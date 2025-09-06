New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi government will contribute Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the state in its ongoing crisis.

CM Gupta also prayed for the swift recovery of the affected families.

Also Read | Sharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court for Bail After High Court Denies Him Relief in Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.

Expressing solidarity, CM Gupta wrote in a post on X, "The Delhi government has decided to contribute Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. In this difficult time, the pain of the brothers and sisters of Punjab is a shared pain of all of us. The people and government of Delhi stand with affection and sympathy with the people struggling with this disaster. We pray to God that the affected families recover from this calamity soon, and happiness, peace and prosperity return to the sacred land of Punjab."

Her announcement comes as Punjab battles heavy flooding, which has caused extensive damage and loss of life. Similar crises are unfolding across northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where excess rainfall and landslides have left several regions devastated.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A Look at Grand Celebrations As Devotees Across India Take Part in Immersion of Ganpati Idols on Anant Chaturdashi.

Meanwhile, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond earlier in the day said that about 24,930 people have been affected by floods in the state, with 40 villages inundated.

Fazilika district is among the worst hit, with 22,652 people impacted, particularly in the Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies.

"Due to floods in Fazilka district, Jalalabad (2278) and Fazilka constituencies are most affected. Approximately 24,930 people have been affected, with 40 villages impacted by floods," said Sond.

He added that around 4,200 people have been shifted to safer locations. Moreover, 30 relief camps have also been established in the district. "17 government buildings have been affected in floods...4 teams of NDRF, two teams of Army, one team of BSF have been deployed in Fazilka," he said.

According to the minister, 8,600 ration kits were distributed to people affected by the floods. "We are providing relief material to every family affected by the floods. Almost 8600 ration kits have been distributed..." he said.

The death toll from floods in Punjab rose to 46 on Saturday. Rescue and relief efforts have been stepped up, with AIIMS Delhi sending a specialised medical team to the affected areas.

On September 2, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for nationwide support to Punjab, announcing that party MPs and MLAs will contribute one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The AAP leader's appeal comes as Punjab battles the aftermath of heavy rains and floods that have caused widespread damage and displacement across several districts.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Punjab has always stood tall in the face of any crisis that has befallen the nation. Today, Punjab itself is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to extend every possible help to the people of Punjab in this difficult time."

He further added, "All Members of Parliament and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are donating one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Let us all come together to help Punjab overcome this terrible tragedy." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)