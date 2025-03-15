New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended an Iftar party organised at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, where she underscored the importance of social harmony and unity in the country.

Speaking at the Iftar party, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The country should move forward with social harmony... India is the largest democracy, and we all should move forward with peace and social harmony."

The event was hosted by the Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan, who highlighted the significance of people from diverse backgrounds coming together for the occasion.

"CM Rekha Gupta will be attending the Iftaar party today. People in large numbers attending Iftaar just a day after Holi, including CM Rekha Gupta, symbolises that our country is tied in a beautiful thread of love and harmony. Holi and Jumma namaz concluded peacefully yesterday," she told reporters.

Upon her arrival at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, CM Rekha Gupta was seen sharing a hug with the Delhi State Haj Committee with Kausar Jahan to attend the 'Iftaar Party'.

Other ministers also marked their presence at the event. Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht also attended the gathering and said, "Holi and the month of Ramzan promote brotherhood and goodwill."

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta lauded the initiative and said, "It is a happy occasion that the chairperson of our health committee has organised an Iftar party here. This meeting is an example of how the government is going to work in Delhi collectively with good intentions."

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also attended the event, extending his best wishes.

"Ramzan month is going on, and Iftaar parties are being organised everywhere. Today, we are here at the party organised by Delhi Haj Committee chairman Kausar Jahan. I appeal to everyone to be together and be happy," he told reporters.

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. (ANI)

