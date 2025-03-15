New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 'Holi Madhur Milan' event at Raghumal Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School in Connaught Place area of the national capital on Friday evening.

She also offered prayer at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Shalimar Bagh.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta said that her government was committed to transforming the national capital into a place that excels in "health and education."

Highlighting her affiliation with "team Modi," she said that people in Delhi would be granted rights they had been deprived of in the past few years.

Slamming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Gupta said that people started leaving Delhi while attributing the same to the conduct of the predecessor government.

"People come to Delhi from outside and want to advance their families. Pichli sarkar ne jo kiya use log Dilli chhod kar jaane lage the (However, people had started to leave Delhi because of what the previous government did," she added.

Highlighting the efforts of the double-engine government in Delhi to work collectively, Gupta said that if one works honestly, intentions and policies remain clear. The Delhi CM asserted that the previous AAP government did not possess such characteristics and alleged that they did nothing for the national capital.

"This is a double-engine government. People do not blame each other. Work is done together. Intentions and policies should be clear. If you work honestly, then it is not impossible. Before this, the people did not have intentions or policies. When I opened old letters, I saw that they did nothing for Delhi," Gupta said.

"When the Chief Minister works from morning till evening wearing the same saree, when 48 MLAs are on the road, then the work will be done," she added. (ANI)

