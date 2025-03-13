New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Asha Kiran Shelter Home on Thursday and celebrated Holi with the inmates.

Extending her greetings to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi, CM Gupta emphasized the importance of safety and water conservation during the festival.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Fan Belt Warehouse, Over 30 Fire Engines Deployed, Nearby Residents Evacuated; Video Shows Smoke Rising.

"I extend greetings to the people of Delhi on Holi. I hope it is a safe Holi and there is no wastage of water. I felt very good on my visit to Asha Kiran," said Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

In several states, celebrations will begin with the Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire that symbolises the victory of devotion and righteousness.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Fire Department Constable Neeraj Kumar Mehta Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Wife in Koderma.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, chaired the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to assess the hazard vulnerability and risk assessment of the national capital, among other things.

Delhi CM and LG also reviewed the earthquake preparedness plan, urban flooding, and extreme heat events and the related state heat action plan 2025.

Notably, the LG is the Chairperson, and the Chief Minister is the Vice-Chairperson of the DDMA.

According to the sources, the DDMA was extremely underequipped in terms of infrastructure, manpower, and technology, and Delhi was one of the few States in the country without a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of its own.

The LG directed officials to make land available as soon as possible and requested the CM address the logistics issues that the previous government had neglected.

The NDMA was asked, and it agreed to provide all necessary technological support in renovating and restructuring the DDMA and setting up the CCC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)