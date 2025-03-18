New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday congratulated the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the historic achievement of completing the deepest underground stretch of Phase 4 with a tunnel boring machine breakthrough at the IGNOU station on the Aerocity--Tuglakhabad corridor, also known as the Golden Line, as per a post on X by the DMRC.

The new tunnel has been constructed 27 meters deep, marking it as Delhi Metro's deepest tunnel.

The tunnel work was completed on February 25 and achieved in the presence of CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister of Industries and Food Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Taking to social media X, the CM shared photos and wrote in a post "Congratulations to DMRC for the historic achievement of Tunnel Breakthrough of IGNOU station on Golden Line! This 23.6 km long project will connect airport, hospitals and educational institutions and reduce traffic and pollution. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to developing Delhi.

Earlier on March 16, the DMRC and Blue Dart entered a Memorandum of Understanding for urban logistic service.

The service an innovative initiative, is a the first of it's kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region and reinforces both DMRC and Blue Dart's commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistic solutions.

"Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Blue Dart, a leading express logistics service provider in India, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for urban logistics service. This service is part of a strategic collaboration between DMRC and Blue Dart, India's premier express logistics service provider. This innovative initiative, the first of its kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region, reinforces both DMRC and Blue Dart's commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistics solutions," DMRC' post on X read.

Under the collaboration, Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during the non peak hours and utilize available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of the time sensitive shipments.

The solution not only reduces dependency on road transport but also eases congestion and curbs vehicular emissions. (ANI)

