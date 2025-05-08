New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday praised the efforts made to bring Ayurveda to a unified platform for the entire nation, highlighting its holistic approach to health.

She emphasized that Ayurveda can diagnose and treat illnesses simply by reading the pulse (Nadi), and its treatments are based on herbs found across the country.

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, since 2014, has promoted and advanced Ayurveda," said Gupta, adding that the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH under Modi's leadership was a milestone that had never occurred before. She also noted that after 27 years, the BJP's return to power in Delhi marked Ayurveda's revival in India.

Gupta further mentioned that in this year's budget, the Delhi government had allocated Rs 275 crore for alternative medicine and Rs 100 crore for Ayushman Bharat.

She also expressed plans to hold the Global Ayurveda Conference in Delhi, with participants from various countries expected to attend the event.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address on Tuesday, prioritised an empowerment-centric model of progress for the nation aimed at helping people to lead their lives with dignity.

Speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Summit, PM Modi said that his government is shifting to an Gross Empowerment of People (GEP)-centric model of progress instead of a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) approach for the development of the nation.

"We have chosen a path of human-centric globalisation, where growth is not dictated solely by markets but is measured by the ability of individuals to lead lives of dignity and achieve their dreams. This represents a significant benchmark for development. Instead of pursuing a GDP-focused approach, we are shifting towards a GEP-centric model of progress--Gross Empowerment of People. This approach prioritises the empowerment and well-being of everyone," PM Modi said at the conclave.

Emphasising how empowerment affects any individual's life, PM Modi noted several government schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana, that have liberated people.

"When the poor recieve a Pukka house, then they become empowered, self-respected. When a toilet is constructed at his house, then he gets liberated from the humiliation of defecating in the open. He is relieved from a lot of stress when he receives a free treatment of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. There are many examples that have strengthened sensible development and empowered India's public," PM Modi said.

Noting the upliftment of 25 crore people from poverty, PM Modi highlighted that the BJP government has presented an example to the world that "Democracy can deliver.

"In 2014, our government was formed in such a situation when the countrymen's trust in the government had almost broken. Some people even started raising the question whether democracy and development can go together in our country. Today, when one looks at India, one can proudly say - Democracy can deliver. In the past decade, 25 crore people have been lifted from poverty. The entire world got the message that Democracy can deliver. Small entrepreneurs who got loans through Mudra Yojana now realise that democracy can deliver," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted government efforts to curb corruption and ensure that people benefit from every government scheme.

PM said that to ensure that people receive every rupee allocated to them for their benefits, the government made arrangements for direct benefit transfer.

"The former Prime Minister of our country had admitted that if the government sends one rupee to a poor person, 85 paise of it gets stolen. Governments kept changing, years passed, but no concrete work was done to ensure the poor got the entire money due to them. The poor should get all the money. If one rupee is released from Delhi, every penny should reach them. For this, we made arrangements for direct benefit transfer. This stopped leakage in government schemes, and the benefits reached the beneficiaries directly," PM Modi said. (ANI)

