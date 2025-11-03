New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will leave this evening for Bihar to campaign in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Over the next three days, the Chief Minister will campaign in support of NDA candidates across the state, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the statement, CM Rekha Gupta will be accompanied by senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders of allied parties, as well as party candidates and workers. In addition to public meetings, the Chief Minister will also take part in roadshows.

This will be Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's third visit to Bihar for election campaigning, and it is being described as a high-intensity tour. During these three days, she will address gatherings in 12 to 15 constituencies, including areas where polling is scheduled for November 6 and November 1.

According to the CMO's statement, the Chief Minister will arrive in Patna on Monday evening and address a public rally in the Bankipur Assembly constituency that night.

During the three-day campaign, the Chief Minister will hold election rallies, public meetings, and roadshows in several constituencies, including Siwan, Barharia, Baikunthpur, and nearby areas on November 4.

On November 5, the Chief Minister's campaign will cover the Gaura Bauram, Arwal, Gaya City, and Aurangabad constituencies. On November 6, she will address rallies in Bhagalpur, Warisaliganj, Hisua, and Dinara constituencies. The Chief Minister is expected to return to New Delhi on the night of November 6. (ANI)

