New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a review meeting of the pending public grievances on the Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) portal with the heads of various departments at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, all departments were instructed to resolve pending grievances in a timely manner at the meeting.

"Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given instructions to install complaint boxes in DM, SDM and Sub-Registrar offices. These will be inspected directly by the Chief Minister's Office, so that public complaints reach the government directly," said the CMO on X.

"Now no pending complaint will be accepted. The Chief Minister has given instructions to update the PGMS system and make it accessible to the public. Quick resolution of public problems is the priority of the government. The government will soon resolve public grievances through modern technology," posted the CMO on X.

Earlier in the day, lashing out at the previous government, the CM said that the grievance system was a complete failure during that government's tenure.

The CM however assured that her government was doing extensive 'homework' to make an updated grievance redressal system to solve the problems of the people.

"Delhi's public grievance system was a failure in all the previous governments' tenure... Our government is doing extensive homework to make an updated grievance redressal system to solve people's problems... We will set up complaint boxes in every registrar, sub-registrar, DM, and SDM offices, which the CM office will directly handle... Our government is practising zero tolerance on corruption..." the CM told the media.

On May 13, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised the Indian military firm's stance against cross-border threats and said that 140 crore Indians stand in support of the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Chief Minister also extended heartfelt gratitude to the military personnel, commending their relentless fight against terrorism.

"140 crore Indians stand in support of the armed forces and PM Modi. The armed forces fought bravely against Pakistan, and Pakistan knows that if it attacks, it will get a befitting reply from India. We thank the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists. The entire country is proud of our forces," said Rekha Gupta at the Tiranga Yatra held.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday.

The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on May 13 will continue till May 23. (ANI)

