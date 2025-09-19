New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced the launch of three new courses across all Delhi government schools under the state government's ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative. The newly introduced courses include NEEEV (New Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development Scheme), Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti (National Policy).

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said the courses aim to instil a spirit of self-reliance and innovation among students and equip them with skills to become employment providers rather than job seekers.

"We have added three new courses for millions of students studying in all schools of the Delhi government. It will prepare a business mindset in children from the very beginning, will introduce them to AI, and they will achieve design and perfection so that society gets a personality that provides employment, not one that looks for employment," Gupta said.

Highlighting the objectives of the new curriculum, the Chief Minister said that the course on 'Science of Living' focuses on holistic personality development.

"We want to raise children in an environment where they can work on every aspect of themselves and develop their personality," she said, adding that the courses are aligned with the thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This program was part of our 'Seva Pakhwada' in which we teach these three lessons to children through PM Modi's thoughts," she added.

CM Gupta also emphasised that the reforms would enable government schools not only to match but also to surpass the quality of private institutions.

"With this spirit, Delhi government schools will move forward, not lagging behind private schools. We will do better work and create better children," she said.

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta also participated in a tree plantation drive as part of Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. The event, held in the national capital, witnessed participation from over 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners, who planted trees in honour of their mothers.

CM Gupta described the initiative as a heartfelt tribute to both mothers and the motherland, stating, "Maa' will always be 'Maa'--a universal symbol of love for everyone. Today, I witnessed an outpouring of love through PM Modi's deeply emotional mission, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.' This initiative has touched hearts, inspiring people to honour their mothers and their motherland. Ambassadors from across the world praised this unique campaign, holding nameplates of their mothers as they planted trees."

She further added that the campaign not only promotes environmental conservation but also strengthens emotional and cultural bonds.

This initiative is not only about protecting the environment but also about cherishing the memory of 'Maa.' Through this, we will make Delhi greener and more vibrant," CM Gupta said. (ANI)

