New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met senior BJP leader and Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani at his residence in New Delhi. Gupta shared some glimpses of her meeting with Advani on her official 'X' handle.

Rekha Gupta stated that Lal Krishna Advani's life is a unique example for national service, sacrifice and dedication, which is a source of inspiration for everyone.

"I got the opportunity to meet the former Deputy Prime Minister of the country and senior most leader of BJP, Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani ji at his residence and receive his blessings and guidance. His entire life is a unique example of national service, sacrifice and dedication, which is a source of inspiration for all of us. His vision, policy firmness and unwavering commitment towards nation-building inspire us to move forward on the path of continuous public service and development. I pray to God for his good health and long life. May we always receive your blessings and guidance!", Rekha Gupta's 'X' post read,

Apart from meeting Lal Krishna Advani, Rekha Gupta also met another senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Gupta sought blessings from Malhotra.

"I met BJP's founding member, senior leader, renowned educationist and social worker Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra and received his blessings. His guidance and experience have always been valuable for society and politics. On this occasion, meaningful discussions were held on important topics like the development of the state, education and youth empowerment", Rekha Gupta's 'X' post read.

Earlier, Rekha Gupta hosted a 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Gupta interacted with the common people of the national capital. A large number of people gathered at her residence to meet her. Citizens and supporters also presented bouquets to the Delhi CM as they met her during the event. (ANI)

