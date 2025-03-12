New Delhi, March 12: The Union Cabinet is expected to finalise a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for central government employees and pensioners this week on 7th Pay Commission recommendations. However, reports indicate that the increase may be only 2%, the lowest since July 2018. If approved, the new DA will be effective retrospectively from January 2025, ensuring employees receive a salary hike in March along with two months’ arrears.

This projected 2% DA hike contrasts sharply with previous years when increases ranged from 3% to 4%. The last revision in July 2024 raised DA from 50% to 53%, following a 3% hike in March 2024. Since the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in January 2016, DA has been revised biannually in January and July, except for a suspension between January 2020 and June 2021 due to economic constraints. 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Announce 2% DA Hike for Central Government Employees Before Holi 2025? What Was the Dearness Allowance Raise in March Last Year? Check Details.

With the 8th Pay Commission set to be implemented from January 2026, this will be one of the final DA hikes under the current system. The government has already constituted the 8th Pay Commission (January 16, 2025), which will take around a year to finalize its recommendations. These new pay scale adjustments are expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: Reports Say 2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Likely Before Holi 2025 for Central Government Employees, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

Once the 8th Pay Commission recommendations take effect, DA will reset to zero, merging with the basic salary. This transition indicates that the January-June 2026 DA hike may be the last under the 7th Pay Commission. Employees are now eagerly awaiting the Diwali 2025 revision, which will likely be the final increase before the new pay structure takes over.

