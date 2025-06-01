Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh and offered prayers. Following the completion of 100 days of the Delhi government, she said that the aim was to perform Aarti on both sides of the river.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Delhi has so many problems due to which Yamuna always faced issues in getting cleaned. The earlier governments had neither policy nor intention; today, it is a matter of relief that in the current government, our policies are clear, and our intention is also clear. There is a desire to work under the leadership of PM Modi. Work is going on continuously at many different levels to improve the Yamuna River...We have arranged to run a small ferry on the Yamuna River. When there is odourless water in Yamuna, greenery all around, then Yamuna ji will be able to take its shape, its form."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets ADB President Masato Kanda, Latter Pledges USD 10 Billion for Indian Urban Infrastructure (See Pic).

She further said, "Nearly 150 to 200 drains from where dirty water with the sludge enters the river Yamuna have to be cleaned. We have started Aarti at one ghat in river Yamuna. Our aim is to conduct Aarti on both sides of the river," she added.

CM Rekha Gupta took a holy dip in the River Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday and vowed to clean Yamuna so that people can take a holy dip in the river. She met Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj at Harihar Ashram in Haridwar on Sunday.

Also Read | Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Free Pune Law Student, Don't Make West Bengal Another North Korea, Says Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video).

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "It is a feeling of immense joy. Yesterday, the government completed 100 days of rule in Delhi. Yesterday we did Aarti in Yamuna river and today, after taking a dip in the Ganga, I really feel that the pace of development in Delhi will now pick up more speed. Today, after taking the blessings of Gurujan, I am feeling more powerful within myself. I have a sense of responsibility. Delhi, which has been suffering for many years, now the government, which has come, it is our responsibility to ensure Delhi progresses. I ask for the strength that whatever the aspirations of the people are, I am able to fulfil them."

She further said, "I prayed to God that the way lakhs of devotees come to Haridwar to worship River Ganga, in the same way, River Yamuna can be cleaned so that people can take a holy dip there."

CM Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and took a holy dip in the Ganga river on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)