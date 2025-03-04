New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital. During the meeting, various issues related to the development of the capital.

https://x.com/CMDelhiOffice/status/1896952252876910930

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5.

"Various issues related to the development of the capital were discussed in the meeting. Excellent coordination between the Centre and the State will speed up the development of Delhi," the CM's Office said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta targeted the previous Aam Aadmi Party government's health and education model, calling it "zero".

Also Read | Cognizant Salary Hike: IT Firm Refutes Reports About Delayed Salary Hikes; Says Merit Increases for Eligible Employees to Be Rolled out in August, Bonuses in Mid-March.

This came during her visit to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) and LNJP hospital in the national capital.CM Gupta was accompanied by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar.

After the inspection, CM Gupta told reporters, "The whole system is defunct... Patients are not able to get their treatment, and doctors are embarrassed... Only one MD is working for four huge hospitals... The health and education model of the AAP government was zero...""The entire godown is stuffed. There are 458 oxygen concentrators, 146 ventilators, 36000 PPE kits and a lot of other medical equipment lying here... All of this has been here since the time of Covid. Godowns of all the hospitals are also packed like this, as I said in the House yesterday," CM Gupta said.

"Material worth crores is being wasted. None of it is usable, it has been here since Covid... Crores were spent on erecting buildings which have no medical facilities... Out of all seven semi-permanent structures, even one has not been completed. Those seven buildings were worth Rs12,000 crores...," CM Gupta told reporters.

Hitting out at AAP, CM Gupta said, "Those who are shouting that Rs 2,500 should be distributed (to the women of Delhi) should see what kind of government they have left for us. They wasted crores of rupees belonging to the people of Delhi..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)