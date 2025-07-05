New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday praised Lakshmibai Kelkar's contribution to the nation on her 120th birth anniversary.

CM Gupta said Kelkar inspired women across India to serve the country with dedication.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs Will Not Participate in Formation of New State Government, Say Tribal Bodies.

She added that through the Sevika Samiti, women are working for society with a strong sense of patriotism and pride. The Delhi CM emphasised that it was a proud moment to remember Kelkar's life and values.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Gupta said, "...The lesson Lakshmibai Kelkar gave to the sisters of the country to show their dedication towards the nation is something every woman in India thanks her for. Through the Sevika Samiti, sisters work for society, the country, and the nation, and they have a sense of patriotism within them. If we truly believe, they have found a path on which they can feel self-satisfaction and pride in their existence. So, on the occasion of her 120th birth anniversary, I extend my best wishes, and we are all fortunate to be present at this program today, recalling her virtuous memories."

Also Read | Dalai Lama Birthday: 'Will Continue to Focus on Promoting Human Values', Tibetan Spiritual Leader on His 90th Birth Anniversary Eve.

Lakshmibai Kelkar was born on July 5, 1905. She was a pioneering social reformer in the country and founded the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a women's volunteer group associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleged that the previous government showed no interest in such plantation drives or Delhi's environment and tree plantation was never a priority as she launched the Van Mahotsav 2025, a city-wide tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi CM also criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government for not showing sufficient concern for the city's environment.

Addressing the media, she emphasised the initiative's goal to involve every Delhi resident in making the city greener.

Speaking at the launch, CM Gupta said, "A new chapter is being written in Delhi through Van Mahotsav. This festival, Season 2 of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, reflects a shift in mindset. In the past, governments showed no interest in such plantation drives or Delhi's environment. Tree plantation was never a priority." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)