New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with representative of banquet halls and thanked them for their cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

During the rise in coronavirus cases in June, the associations had cooperated by letting their establishments to be attached with the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

Also Read | India's Longest River Ropeway Service of 1.82 Km Launched, Connects Guwahati With North Guwahati Over Brahmaputra River in Assam.

"When the Centre issued guidelines that the banquets can be opened across the country but not in Delhi, I explained the situation to them (associations).

"The banquet halls have opened in states where the COVID-19 cases are higher and remain shut in Delhi where the cases are lower. Then, they (Centre) permitted us to open the banquet halls after August 15," a statement quoting Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal, After Donald Trump’s Plasma Therapy Announcement, Says ‘What Delhi Did Yesterday, US Does Today’.

The associations thanked the Delhi government for opening up banquet halls and suggested various measures to revive the banquet hall industry.

Kejriwal said their suggestions will be implemented and measures will be adopted to revive the industry in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)